Kimmich was absent from the starting line-up against Heidenheim, but came on at half-time—with the score at 1–2—alongside Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz. Thanks to these key substitutes, the team managed to snatch a late equaliser.
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"Tonight, One-on-One": Joshua Kimmich jokes about a move made by Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich
When asked about his place on the bench afterwards, Kimmich replied: "I still need to have a word with the manager. Tonight, a one-on-one chat." Then he grinned; it was, of course, a joke.
So, is the rotation throwing him off his rhythm? "Nah, I'm past the age where I need a rhythm," Kimmich said, then added, "Of course, I always enjoy being on the pitch." There was probably a grain of truth in his joke.
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Joshua Kimmich: "I would have been ready today."
Kimmich is known for preferring to play the full 90 minutes in every match, regardless of the packed schedule. For a long time, the 31-year-old midfielder was indeed exempt from all squad rotations. However, during this intense phase of the season, Kompany has even been giving Kimmich a rest. Last Saturday, in the 4-3 win against FSV Mainz 05, he wasn't even in the squad.
"I was actually quite happy last week, as I'd been carrying a few niggles," Kimmich explained. "I would have been ready today. Ultimately, it's the manager who decides." In between, he played the full 90 minutes in the 4-5 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and he will naturally start alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic in the holding midfield role for Wednesday's return leg. "I was fresh against Paris, and I'll be fresh again on Wednesday," he added. "I don't sprint that much."
Despite his durability, Kimmich has logged 3,713 minutes this season, third at Bayern behind Luis Diaz (3,760) and Michael Olise (3,716).