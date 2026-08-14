AFP
Tim Payne's signed Olimpia debut shirt sparks bidding war with bids topping $3,200 after viral rise to fame
Payne shirt triggers auction
A signed debut jersey belonging to New Zealand defender Payne has sparked an intense bidding war, with offers exceeding $3,200 in an official online auction hosted by Paraguayan giants Olimpia. The veteran full-back penned a one-year deal in Asuncion in June, concluding a seven-year stint with Wellington Phoenix. Making his bow on August 2 against Rubio Nu, Payne instantly endeared himself to the home support by scoring just minutes after coming off the bench in a resounding 5-0 victory.
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Shirt dedicated to Olimpistas
The defender's explosive surge in popularity began when Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini (El Scarso) went searching for the "least-known" player at the 2026 World Cup and rallied millions of followers behind Payne. The viral campaign saw his Instagram following skyrocket from under 5,000 to more than 5.4 million within days.
Promoting the historic debut shirt auction via an official club video, Payne said: "I know exactly what it means to wear these stripes and play in this shirt, and that's why I want to give it to a true Olimpista [Olimpia fan]."
From anonymity to stardom
Payne spent the vast majority of his playing career away from global football's mainstream spotlight, including a two-year spell at Blackburn Rovers where work-permit complications prevented him from making a competitive appearance. While the current bids remain well short of the record $7.8 million fetched by a set of Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup jerseys at Sotheby's in December 2023, the remarkable demand for Payne's shirt underscores an unprecedented rise for a player who was virtually anonymous worldwide only months ago.
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Paraguayan adventure begins now
Olimpia and Payne now turn their full attention to sustaining momentum in domestic competition following their emphatic start to the campaign. The New Zealand international faces the challenge of proving his technical worth on the pitch week in, week out, rather than merely riding the crest of an internet wave. Adapting seamlessly to the physical demands and intensity of South American football will be pivotal to cementing his place with the Asuncion heavyweights throughout the 2026-27 season.
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