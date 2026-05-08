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Tijjani Reijnders to leave already?! Man City star linked with Serie A return after just one season amid struggles under Pep Guardiola
Reijnders falls out of favour at Man City
Expectations were high when City paid around £46 million to sign Reijnders from AC Milan. The Dutch midfielder initially established himself as a regular starter, but his role has declined sharply in recent months.
Since February, Reijnders has gradually slipped down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola. The 27-year-old has been named as an unused substitute six times in his last nine matches and has not played at all in the Premier League since March 14. The sudden drop in playing time has sparked speculation about a potential exit this summer, with intermediaries already gauging interest from other clubs.
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Juventus monitoring situation as intermediaries explore options
As per Gazzetta, Juventus are closely following developments surrounding Reijnders in England. The club are currently identifying the ideal profile to strengthen their midfield, and the Dutch international reportedly fits their technical and tactical criteria. Bianconeri are also mindful of balancing squad improvement with financial sustainability. Reijnders’ previous experience with AC Milan is considered a major advantage. His familiarity with Italian football could allow him to adapt quickly if he were to return to Serie A.
Serie A experience makes Reijnders attractive to Juventus
Juventus are keen to avoid another difficult adaptation process similar to that experienced by Douglas Luiz, who returned to England after an ill-fated spell in Turin. As a result, the club is prioritising players who already understand the tactical demands of Italian football.
Reijnders’ successful spell at Milan strengthens his appeal. During his time in Italy, he established himself as one of the league’s most effective midfielders before earning his move to England. However, finances remain a significant obstacle. City’s investment makes a straightforward purchase difficult for Juventus, especially as the club continue to reshape its squad following the expected departure of Teun Koopmeiners.
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Transfer discussions could intensify this summer
Juventus are expected to continue monitoring the situation as the summer transfer window approaches. Any potential deal may require a creative financial structure, such as an initial loan, a player exchange, or staggered payments. Much will depend on Reijnders’ role at City in the coming weeks. If Guardiola continues to overlook the midfielder, pressure could grow for a move that would see him return to Italy.