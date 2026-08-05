Unhappy at Man City? £55m star eyes exit as surprise Premier League club launch bid

Forest have emerged as suitors for Reijnders as they look to bolster their squad before the transfer deadline. The Premier League side are reportedly weighing up a £55 million move for the Netherlands international this summer. Reijnders only made the switch to the Etihad Stadium a year ago following an impressive spell with Italian giants AC Milan.

However, it is fair to say the 28-year-old has not quite lived up to expectations in English football so far. He managed only 19 Premier League starts under Pep Guardiola during his debut campaign in Manchester. Consequently, his long-term future at the club has been thrown into serious doubt.