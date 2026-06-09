Ticket row ahead of the World Cup! US cracks down on Iranian fans

According to a statement from the Iranian Football Federation, the measure was intended to "prevent Iranian fans from attending matches". The Federation noted that, under FIFA rules, it had been allocated eight per cent of the tickets for each of its own matches. Iran had already begun selling its allocation for the group matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt—all hosted in the US—when the allocation was suddenly withdrawn.

"In an unexpected move, however, these allocations have been withdrawn, and under the current circumstances, the Federation is unable to provide the national team's fans with a single ticket," the statement said. The federation described this move as "contrary to the spirit of international competitions and the principle of equality among participating nations".