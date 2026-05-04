Thomas Tuchel urged to rethink World Cup plans when it comes to ‘perfect’ Harry Maguire - with Man Utd defender worth his ‘weight in gold’ to England

There is a distinct lack of tournament know-how within that pack, which could end up working in Maguire’s favour. Gray believes that the commanding 33-year-old - who has signed a new contract in Manchester - should be getting the nod.

Explaining that opinion, the three-cap former Sunderland and Wolves full-back - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Casinocanada - said: “I think he's been excellent for Man United this season, but I think having that experience in the dressing room is absolutely huge - along with maybe Jordan Henderson, it looks like he's probably going to be part of the World Cup squad as well.

“Just having that experience, those old heads, those people who've been there, seen it and done it before, they're worth their weight in gold and knowing Harry and knowing Jordan, they're the perfect partnership to steady the ship if anything seems to go wrong on an odd day.

“I think they're perfect to be around, and they'll do Thomas Tuchel’s job for him, and I think that's what Thomas has taken on board. He can't do it all on his own, him and his coaches can't do it all on their own, so I think having people like Harry and Jordan around the hotel, around meeting rooms, the games rooms etc, I think it just keeps everybody on an even keel, so it's hugely important to have those type of players around.”