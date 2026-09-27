AFP
Thomas Tuchel & Harry Kane rubbish claims Man City FFP verdict distracted England stars in Spain defeat
Tuchel maintains focus amid Etihad storm
Tuchel has stood firm against suggestions that his players were unsettled by the ongoing legal drama surrounding Man City. The Three Lions suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday evening, a result that came just 24 hours after reports emerged suggesting City are likely to be found guilty of the majority of their 115 Premier League charges. With City trio Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly, and Elliot Anderson all featuring in the starting lineup, the timing of the news was far from ideal for the national team setup.
"Not for me but I can imagine maybe for the Manchester City players. I will not comment on that. I think it’s an ongoing court case so I won’t comment on that. I didn’t make it a topic. It was no topic for me," Tuchel stated.
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The manager backs players' open dialogue
Tuchel insisted that his focus throughout the international camp remained strictly on football, noting that he was entirely absorbed in team meetings, training sessions, and match preparations for Spain. He made it clear that keeping up with external news or off-pitch developments was not a priority for him personally during camp. Although he acknowledged that the players had more free time and likely discussed the ongoing situation outside of team activities, Tuchel viewed this open dialogue as positive.
"I hear news the latest in camp, I feel all the time, so just thinking about Spain and training and meetings. Not for me. For the players, they have more time than me, so for sure I can imagine that they talk about it but it’s good that they do and I didn’t feel them distracted," Tuchel said.
England captain confirms squad discussions
While Tuchel attempted to distance the performance from the off-field narrative, captain Harry Kane admitted that the situation had indeed been a talking point within the dressing room. Kane acknowledged that the players were aware of the developments but insisted that the squad is well-versed in separating their club interests from their international responsibilities. The veteran striker believes the ability to compartmentalise different pressures has been a long-standing strength of the current England group, even when the news involves such significant potential sanctions for their teammates' club.
"There was a discussion, but at the end of the day when we're with England, that's been a big plus for us, we kind of put club football to one side and it was no different this week," he told ITV Sport.
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Looking ahead to the Czechia clash
With the City verdict continuing to dominate the sporting headlines across the globe, Tuchel must now ensure his squad remains insulated from the external noise. The calls for City’s titles to be voided have only added to the media circus surrounding the verdict. England do not have long to dwell on the Spain defeat, as they are scheduled to travel to face Czechia on Tuesday. The quick turnaround provides an immediate opportunity for the City contingent to redeem themselves and prove that their focus remains solely on national team duties.
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