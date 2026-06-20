AFP
Thomas Tuchel handed World Cup boost as Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice clear fitness hurdles - but Bukayo Saka settles for bench role
Key duo return to full training
There was a collective sigh of relief within the England camp as Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice were both spotted participating fully in Saturday's training session. Rashford, who made a scoring impact off the bench in the 4-2 win over Croatia, had been nursing a minor muscular issue, while Rice was withdrawn in the 72nd minute of that opener due to discomfort in his lower back and hamstring.
According to The Guardian, both players appeared to be moving freely during passing drills as Tuchel ran his squad through their paces. Rice, the team's vice-captain and a foundational part of the midfield engine room, is expected to retain his starting berth, while Rashford is pushing Anthony Gordon for a spot on the left flank after proving his fitness following Friday's rest day.
- Getty Images Sport
Saka remains a fitness concern
While the news was positive regarding Rashford and Rice, Bukayo Saka continues to be managed with extreme caution. The Arsenal winger did not join the main group on the grass in Kansas City, instead remaining indoors to work on a bespoke individual fitness programme. It appears almost certain that Saka will once again start on the substitute's bench for Tuesday's clash with Ghana in Boston.
Tuchel has been open about the challenges facing his star forward, revealing that Saka is currently managing a persistent Achilles problem. Despite his importance to the Three Lions' attack, the medical staff are hesitant to risk him for a full 90 minutes, especially after he was limited to a cameo appearance during the opening match in Dallas earlier this week.
Madueke set to profit from caution
With Saka unlikely to start, the door remains open for Noni Madueke to continue his run in the side. Madueke occupied the right-wing berth against Croatia and is the frontrunner to keep his place as England look to solidify their position at the top of Group L. Tuchel's cautious approach with Saka suggests he is saving the winger for the knockout stages of the tournament.
Tuchel commented on the situation, stating: "Saka is managing an Achilles problem and is not ready to complete a full 90 minutes yet." This transparent admission confirms that the coaching staff are prioritising long-term availability over immediate starts, trusting the depth of a squad that looked potent in their second-half showing against Croatia.
- Getty Images Sport
Kane targets outright record
Harry Kane is looking to maintain his fine form against Ghana and add to his World Cup tally, having taken his overall tournament total to 10 goals with a brace against Croatia.
The Bayern Munich striker's recent double saw him equal Gary Lineker’s long-standing record as England’s all-time top scorer in World Cup history, and the forward now has a golden opportunity to eclipse Lineker and claim the record outright.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
3861 Votes