'I'm not sure yet!' Thomas Tuchel delivers double England injury blow ahead of Czech Republic clash as Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly miss training

England head coach Tuchel is facing a selection headache ahead of Tuesday's trip to Prague after two key squad members were sidelined during the final preparations. Konsa and O'Reilly were notably absent from the collective training session held at Tottenham's base on Monday morning. While the rest of the 24-man squad prepared for the flight to the Czech capital, the Arsenal and Manchester City defenders were confined to individualised programmes as they struggle to overcome fitness concerns.

The timing is particularly frustrating for Tuchel, who is desperate to find defensive stability following Saturday's 3-2 loss to world champions Spain at Wembley. The German coach revealed that the pair are dealing with lingering problems that prevented them from joining their team-mates on the grass. When asked if the duo would be available for the match at the Fortuna Arena, Tuchel told reporters on Monday evening: 'I'm not sure yet. They missed training today - that's what you saw. It was because of minor issues. But there are still issues.'