The wait is over. The VriendenLoterij Eredivisie starts again on Friday night when promoted Cambuur host the opening game against Excelsior in Leeuwarden. It is the start of a new season in which PSV defend the title, while Ajax not only want to continue their upward trajectory but also launch an immediate challenge for the championship. The same goes, of course, for Feyenoord.

So who will come out on top? And which clubs should be looking over their shoulder at the bottom? To answer that, we asked fourteen editors to put together a full final Eredivisie table, from the champions down to eighteenth place.

Those predictions produced one combined table. This is how the Voetbalzone editorial team believe the new Eredivisie season will finish.



