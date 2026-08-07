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EredivisieIMAGO

Translated by

This will be the full Eredivisie table according to the Voetbalzone editorial team

FEATURES
Opinion
PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
NEC Nijmegen
FC Groningen
SC Heerenveen
Sparta Rotterdam
Fortuna Sittard
Go Ahead Eagles
ADO Den Haag
Excelsior
Cambuur
PEC Zwolle
Willem II
Telstar
Eredivisie

The wait is over. The VriendenLoterij Eredivisie starts again on Friday night when promoted Cambuur host the opening game against Excelsior in Leeuwarden. It is the start of a new season in which PSV defend the title, while Ajax not only want to continue their upward trajectory but also launch an immediate challenge for the championship. The same goes, of course, for Feyenoord.

So who will come out on top? And which clubs should be looking over their shoulder at the bottom? To answer that, we asked fourteen editors to put together a full final Eredivisie table, from the champions down to eighteenth place.

Those predictions produced one combined table. This is how the Voetbalzone editorial team believe the new Eredivisie season will finish.


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    18. Telstar

    Telstar's fairytale looks set for a sequel in the Eredivisie, but it is unlikely to last beyond one season. The club from Velsen stunned everyone by winning promotion in 2025 and then sealed automatic survival on the final day of last season.

    Now the task looks even tougher. Successful manager Anthony Correia left for FC Utrecht this summer, and six starters also moved on. His successor Henk Brugge wants to add further quality to the squad, ideally with a striker who scores freely. If that does not happen, Telstar look short of what they need to stay up again, with an immediate return to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie the likeliest outcome.


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    17. Willem II

    Willem II are back in the top flight after a season in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, but the euphoria around promotion in Tilburg has quickly given way to reality. Survival is the only target, although that will be extremely difficult with a squad that is still far too thin.

    They will have to lean on a tight-knit collective, passionate support and the experience of players such as Justin Hoogma and promotion hero Thomas Didillon-Hödl. Staying up is far from impossible, but for now a season spent battling near the bottom looks the most likely outcome.

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    16. PEC Zwolle

    PEC Zwolle stayed up last season, but they rarely looked convincing. The side mixed strong performances with complete off-days, so survival was only secured late on.

    Henry van der Vegt hopes greater experience in his squad will bring more consistency this season. Veteran signing Nick Viergever should add calm at the back, while Ibrahim Cissoko and others can give the attack fresh impetus. Even so, another relegation battle still looks far more realistic than a comfortable season in mid-table.

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    15. Cambuur

    SC Cambuur are back in the Eredivisie with a clear mission: attack. Coach Johan Plat wants his side to play attractive, dominant football, even at the highest level. It fits the club's identity, but for a newly promoted side it also brings obvious risks.

    That task gets even tougher because a large part of the team that won promotion has gone. Cambuur are building a new side with a young squad and hope to add experience later in the transfer window. The Frisians have enough bravery to spring a few surprises, but the question is whether that will be enough over 34 matches to stay clear of relegation trouble.


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    14. Excelsior

    Excelsior rarely do anything wild. That again looks like the Rotterdam club's biggest strength this summer. The promoted side are pressing on step by step with their ambition to become an established Eredivisie club, without losing sight of their own football philosophy. Coach Ruben den Uil once again has a young, talented squad that must play neat, attacking football.

    Yet Excelsior will again have to show they can handle the loss of important players. In recent years the club have repeatedly replaced key figures without any real trouble, but up front the search for a genuine goalscorer still goes on. Find a striker with an eye for goal and Excelsior will have everything they need to stay up again.

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    13. ADO Den Haag

    ADO Den Haag are back in the Eredivisie after five years, and coach Robin Peter has no intention of changing his style. The Hague club made a huge impression last season with attacking, dominant football and an intensely aggressive press. Peter is sticking with that philosophy. It is bold, but it also carries risks.

    Much of the title-winning side has stayed together, although ADO have had to part with several key players. Targeted reinforcements have softened that blow, and ADO should have enough quality to stay up automatically. Of the three promoted clubs, the Hague side look best placed to establish themselves in the Eredivisie without too many problems.


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    12. Go Ahead Eagles

    Over the past two years, Go Ahead Eagles hit the highest point in the club's history with cup success and European football. That rise also brought new challenges. A packed fixture list, mounting expectations and the far from elegant sacking of Melvin Boel turned the season into a turbulent one for the Deventer side.

    In Joseph Oosting, Go Ahead have chosen a coach who must get the club playing again in the way the fans want to see: recognisable, energetic and with full conviction. Although key players Jakob Breum and Jari De Busser have left, there is still a squad that should be able to stay up without too many worries. Another push for the European places, though, looks a bridge too far for the time being.

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    11. Fortuna Sittard

    Fortuna Sittard are taking a slightly different route this summer. Under new technical director Joris Mathijsen, the club are clearly focusing on more Dutch-speaking players who can either keep developing in Limburg or get their careers back on track. At the same time, Fortuna have once again had to wave goodbye to several key figures, including striker Kaj Sierhuis.

    Danny Buijs must now turn all those new faces into a tight-knit unit again. Few have managed that better in recent years, and it has kept Fortuna comfortably clear of relegation trouble. The Limburg club also have enough quality this season to stay up without any real issues, although a push for the play-off places still looks just out of reach.

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    10. Sparta Rotterdam

    After Maurice Steijn's departure, Rogier Meijer must get Sparta Rotterdam challenging for the play-off places again. The arrivals of Bas Kuipers, Robin van Cruijsen and Nick Verschuren, among others, have added quality to the squad, although the team is still not complete. Attack remains the biggest concern after Tobias Lauritsen's departure. Sparta are still searching for extra firepower and also need a new goalkeeper. The foundations are there to push for the play-offs again, but the squad still needs strengthening in a few key positions.

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    9. FC Groningen

    FC Groningen have been on the rise for three seasons now. Promotion was followed by a carefree year in the Eredivisie, and last season Groningen even reached the play-offs for European football. The next step is obvious: establish themselves in that fight for good.

    That will only happen if Dick Lukkien's side start scoring more freely. FC Groningen too often lacked a cutting edge and are still searching for extra creativity and end product in attack. If the club solve that problem, they can become genuine contenders for the European play-off places. If not, mid-table looks the most realistic outcome.

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    8. sc Heerenveen

    Big weeks are coming up for sc Heerenveen. Last season, the Frisians laid the foundations to compete near the top again with attractive football and an eighth-place finish in the Eredivisie. Coach Robin Veldman wants to build on that, but he also knows an outgoing transfer involving one or more key players could seriously affect those ambitions.

    Right now, things look good. Heerenveen have replaced Joris van Overeem with Dirk Proper, and the squad have cover in almost every position. Veldman is particularly keen to tighten things up at the back after Heerenveen conceded too many goals last season. That, more than anything, must make the difference between mid-table and a place in the European play-offs.

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    7. NEC

    NEC are facing a completely different test this season after securing the best Eredivisie finish in the club's history. The Nijmegen side not only want to challenge for the top places again, they must also cope with Europe. For much of the squad, it will be the first time they have had to juggle a dual programme.

    Technical director Carlos Aalbers has therefore invested heavily in experience. Perr Schuurs, Emre Mor and, above all, Dusan Tadic know exactly what is required at the highest level, while other signings such as Kaj Sierhuis and Jamiro Monteiro bring plenty of Eredivisie experience. The quality to reach the play-offs again is clearly there, but combining the Eredivisie with European football will, without doubt, be NEC's biggest challenge in recent years.

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    6. FC Utrecht

    A new era has started at FC Utrecht. After the successful years under Ron Jans, the club have turned to a coach with a clear footballing vision in Anthony Correia. The former Telstar coach also wants attacking football in Utrecht, using a 3-5-2 system despite the much higher expectations that come with FC Utrecht.

    He must implement that new style with a squad that changed significantly this summer. Plenty of experience has gone, but technical director Jordy Zuidam brought in players who fit Correia's ideas perfectly. FC Utrecht once again have the quality to challenge for the European places. The coming months will show how quickly Correia can put his stamp on the team.

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    5. FC Twente

    FC Twente did not need a major rebuild this summer. The Tukkers played tidy football last season, conceded the fewest goals in the Eredivisie and once again secured European football. One thing stood out, though: too often they lacked a striker who could really turn their dominance into goals.

    That is exactly why Wout Weghorst has arrived in Enschede. The experienced forward must give Twente that little bit extra in the matches where they dropped points too often last season. That makes the Tukkers look like serious contenders for European football once again, although it will take some effort to really put AZ, Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord under pressure.

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    4. AZ

    AZ are heading into another season with the bar set higher once again. The Alkmaar side added the KNVB Cup to their trophy cabinet in May, but they want to put things right in the Eredivisie after finishing seventh. Appointing Leeroy Echteld at the start of 2026 proved a masterstroke, and under him AZ must re-establish themselves as regular contenders for the top places.

    Much of the squad has stayed together, while competition is fierce in almost every position. Echteld's challenge is to shape a side that dominates matches week in, week out and can turn that into results as well.

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    3. Feyenoord

    With Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge, Feyenoord are starting a new chapter. Last season the Rotterdam club finished 19 points behind champions PSV, but the new head coach has to get Feyenoord back in the title race. That will not be easy, especially with the transfer window still open and the club still facing the possible exits of key players such as Anis Hadj Moussa and Givairo Read.

    Feyenoord's squad is also still too big, so players need to leave before the club can strengthen further. A new left winger sits high on the wishlist, while a left-back would also be welcome. All signs point to the Rotterdam side staying in the title race for a long time once again, although PSV and Ajax currently look slightly better prepared in terms of their squads.

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    2. Ajax

    After years of managerial upheaval and unrest, Míchel must take the Amsterdam club back to the top and build something that lasts. The early signs are encouraging: a recognisable style of play, a sizeable number of experienced additions and a squad that is growing more balanced by the week have lifted belief among the supporters again.

    There is good reason for that optimism. Ajax have made no secret of the fact the league title is the only objective, and they have the quality to push PSV for a long time. Even so, the reigning champions still look some way ahead right now. On top of that, the departure of star player Mika Godts would be a major blow to their title hopes.

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    1. PSV

    Three straight league titles have also made PSV the side everyone wants to beat this season. The Eindhoven club head into the new campaign as favourites again, even if plenty of supporters know the squad is not complete yet. PSV are still pushing to sign a new centre-back, with Lutsharel Geertruida top of their wishlist.

    Even so, PSV still have the strongest squad in the Eredivisie. Most of the group has stayed together, while their rivals are rebuilding. Add another centre-back and keep the key players in place, and anything less than another title in Eindhoven would feel like a disappointment.