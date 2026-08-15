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Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

This is no ordinary departure: Ferran Torres enters Barcelona's elite circle

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The transfer fee for the Spanish star places him in an exceptional position

Barcelona have officially announced the transfer of their 26-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain, ending his spell in Catalonia and making him one of the most expensive sales in the club's history.

The move is set to earn Barcelona around 50 million euros, placing Torres fifth on their list of most expensive sales of all time, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Torres had a contract until the summer of 2027, but the player wanted a fresh challenge. That desire has allowed Barcelona to recoup most of the fee they paid Manchester City to sign him: a fixed 55 million euros plus a further 10 million in add-ons.

Those funds hand Barcelona a timely boost in the summer market as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Everyone wins, then. The player gets his change of scenery, and Barcelona bank the cash.

Below, we review the 10 most expensive sales in Barcelona's history

  • 1- Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain — €222 million

    Neymar tops the list of Barcelona's most expensive sales. Paris Saint-Germain triggered the Brazilian's release clause in the summer of 2017, paying 222 million euros to take him to France. It remains the most expensive deal in football history.

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  • 2- Arthur Melo | Juventus — €80.6 million

    The Brazilian midfielder joined Juventus in 2020 for 80.6 million euros. The move was tied to Miralem Pjanic's switch to Barcelona that same summer, a deal worth 60 million euros plus 5 million in add-ons.

  • 3- Luís Figo | Real Madrid — 60 million euros

    Luis Figo's move to Real Madrid remains one of the most controversial departures in Barcelona's history. One of the biggest stars at the Catalan club, the Portugal winger joined their fiercest rivals in 2000 for 60 million euros, the value of the release clause in his contract.

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  • 4- Ousmane Dembélé | Paris Saint-Germain — €50 million

    Ousmane Dembélé left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, with the French club paying 50 million euros to land him. Two years later, he claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2025.

  • 5- Ferran Torres | Paris Saint-Germain — around 50 million euros

    Ferran Torres slots straight in at fifth. Barcelona banked around 50 million euros from his move to Paris Saint-Germain, almost recouping the fee they paid Manchester City to sign him in the first place.

  • 6- Alexis Sánchez | Arsenal — €42.5 million

    Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez joined Arsenal in 2014 for 42.5 million euros. The move kicked off a fruitful spell in London, with the forward delivering some outstanding performances for the Gunners.

  • 7- Paulinho | Guangzhou Evergrande — €42 million

    Paulinho lasted just one season at Barcelona, yet he made his mark going forward with 9 goals. The Brazilian arrived at the Catalan club in 2017 for 40 million euros. He then returned to Guangzhou Evergrande, who later paid an extra 2.5 million euros to complete the deal.

  • 8- Malcom | Zenit Saint Petersburg — €41.5 million

    Malcom's stay at Barcelona was a brief one, lasting just a single season. The Catalan club paid Bordeaux 41 million euros for the winger, then shipped him off to Zenit in Russia a year later for 41.5 million euros.

  • 9- Jasper Cillessen | Valencia — €35 million

    The Dutch goalkeeper joined Valencia in 2019 for 35 million euros. The deal was tied to Neto's switch to Barcelona in the same operation for 26 million euros.

  • 10- Cesc Fàbregas | Chelsea — €33 million

    Cesc Fabregas rounds off the list of Barcelona's 10 most expensive sales. The Spaniard joined Chelsea in 2014 for 33 million euros.

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