This Aubameyang is devastating! Five goals in five matches for Depor, surprise package in La Liga

Aubameyang, for his part, has shown he remains the same outstanding goalscorer he has been throughout his career, from France to Germany, via England, Spain and Arabia. His peak came from 2013 to 2022, when he scored 141 goals in 213 games for Borussia Dortmund, stepping up after Lewandowski's departure, though he could not prise the title away from Bayern Munich. He joined Arsenal in 2018 and, alongside Lacazette, formed a formidable partnership, scoring 92 goals in 163 games. His last three seasons, split between Marseille and Al-Qadsiah, have brought strong numbers too, with 65 goals, although he has not lifted a trophy. The one real regret in his career is tied to his honours list. Across 18 years, he has won only two German Super Cups, one DFB-Pokal, one FA Cup, one French League Cup and one Community Shield.



