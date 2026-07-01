AFP
'I'd break my back' – Thierry Henry left awestruck by power of 'Sir Harry Kane' as Zlatan Ibrahimovic says captain is England's only hope for World Cup success
A stunning winner against DR Congo
Kane saved England from a shock World Cup upset against DR Congo, scoring a header on 75 minutes before unleashing a sensational late strike to secure a 2-1 comeback win.
Speaking on Fox Sports, Henry was amazed by the sheer power Kane generated. Henry said: "He’s almost in the air, kind of in a weird shape when he hits it. Do you know how hard that is? At the end of the game, to generate that amount of power. At the end of the game! Declan Rice was dead! If Declan Rice is dead at the end of the game we already know the level of the game in terms of physicality is difficult. To have that amount of power. I think the whole country was with him when he hit that. He’s falling! Do you know how hard it is to generate power then? If I’d do that now, I’d break my back! That’s tough. That’s a tough skill. Wow! Sir Harry!"
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The ultimate reliance on the captain
Ibrahimovic echoed those sentiments, highlighting how heavily England rely on their captain compared to other nations. Kane has now scored five goals at the World Cup, placing him level with Erling Haaland and just one behind Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who have six each.
While countries like Argentina and France have multiple match-winners, Ibrahimovic feels Thomas Tuchel's side are entirely dependent on one man.
He said: "Harry Kane, he did three things. Two goals and one run he did. That says everything, how much he means to this team. We talk about Messi for Argentina, France with Mbappe, but they have other superstars also. We talk Haaland for Norway. When it comes to England it’s all about Harry Kane. Sir Harry Kane is England and the way he performed today, he needs to continue like that if this England is going to have a chance."
Physical struggles and high expectations
Beyond praising Kane, Ibrahimovic expressed concerns over the physical condition of the squad, specifically pointing out Rice. The former striker felt the team looked exhausted and questioned the immense pressure constantly placed upon them.
Ibrahimovic added: "Today I saw England suffering physically. I didn’t see them run like before. Especially Declan Rice, his quality is to run but it was like he was struggling. But not only him, also the other ones. It’s not how you win, it’s important to win. Especially this England. They have a lot of pressure to win. Why? We don’t know, but ok. They won."
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What comes next for England?
England must now recover quickly and address their apparent physical fatigue before their next crucial World Cup fixture. The team are scheduled to face Mexico in the last 16 of the tournament. Tuchel will be heavily relying on his medical staff to ensure key players are fully fit for the upcoming knockout match. Regardless of their overall performance levels, the squad know they can always count on Kane to deliver magical moments.