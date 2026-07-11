Getty Images Sport
'I wanted to stay on' - Thibaut Courtois explains tearful exit as Belgium goalkeeper was replaced by Senne Lammens before Spain’s quarter-final winner
- AFP
Courtois suffers muscle injury
Belgium's first-choice goalkeeper Courtois was forced to withdraw in the second-half due to a quadriceps muscle injury during the World Cup quarter-final clash against Spain. The 34-year-old shot-stopper briefly tried to continue playing but ultimately left the pitch in tears in the 71st minute. The introduction of substitute goalkeeper Lammens proved fatal, as his failure to secure a Pau Cubarsi strike allowed Merino to pounce and seal a 2-1 defeat for Belgium in Los Angeles.
Goalkeeper details substitution decision
Speaking to the media after the match, Courtois detailed the timeline of the injury he sustained. Despite feeling capable of remaining between the posts for defensive duties, the veteran goalkeeper accepted the decision of manager Rudi Garcia, who chose not to take any further risks for the remainder of the game.
Courtois said: "It’s just a shame to go off. It was a special match. I felt good. I had taken two goal kicks. On the second one, I felt a bit more pain in the quadriceps. I let them know that I couldn’t kick long balls anymore.
"I could have stayed in goal. But the coach told me he would sub me off if I didn’t feel 100 percent. I wanted to keep playing out there, but he then made the decision to replace me. That's no problem; the team comes before everything."
- Getty Images
Defending understudy after blunder
The defeat felt more painful as Lammens, making only his third international appearance, committed a costly blunder that directly led to Spain's 88th-minute winner. Nevertheless, Courtois immediately demonstrated his leadership by offering moral support to his compatriot in the dressing room.
The former Chelsea goalkeeper also insisted that the entire squad must hold their heads high after breaking the European champions' impressive defensive record during the tournament.
Courtois offered a full defence of Lammens: "It’s a shame that Senne couldn't quite hold onto that ball. We went up to give him a hug after the match. Senne is an excellent keeper. This is bitter, but moments like this make you stronger. We should be proud. We are the only team that has scored against Spain, one of the biggest favourites."
He also reflected on his international future: "I thoroughly enjoyed experiencing this tournament with the squad. I am happy. We will see. Together with the coach and Vincent [Mannaert], I have to make a choice."
Uncertain future faces Devils
Courtois' injury adds to a growing casualty list for Belgium, following the earlier tournament exits of Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans during their North American campaign. Garcia's squad must now head home with deep regrets while preparing for uncertainty surrounding the international futures of several senior players ahead of the next break.
Meanwhile, the Los Blancos goalkeeper is scheduled to undergo intensive medical examinations upon returning to his club to assess the severity of the muscle damage before pre-season begins.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting