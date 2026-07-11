'I wanted to stay on' - Thibaut Courtois explains tearful exit as Belgium goalkeeper was replaced by Senne Lammens before Spain’s quarter-final winner

Speaking to the media after the match, Courtois detailed the timeline of the injury he sustained. Despite feeling capable of remaining between the posts for defensive duties, the veteran goalkeeper accepted the decision of manager Rudi Garcia, who chose not to take any further risks for the remainder of the game.

Courtois said: "It’s just a shame to go off. It was a special match. I felt good. I had taken two goal kicks. On the second one, I felt a bit more pain in the quadriceps. I let them know that I couldn’t kick long balls anymore.

"I could have stayed in goal. But the coach told me he would sub me off if I didn’t feel 100 percent. I wanted to keep playing out there, but he then made the decision to replace me. That's no problem; the team comes before everything."