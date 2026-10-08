Thiago Silva and Felipe Melo caught up in coaching mafia scandal as Diego Maradona's former assistant is accused of selling fake licences

Audio recordings obtained by UOL feature Mancuso detailing a supposed fast-track route brokered for high-profile footballers: "I reached an agreement with the president of our association so that all these stars who played the game have a way around doing this online course. Done and dusted. These are guys who played football all their lives; do they really need to take a three-year online course?"

However, the former Boca Juniors player forcefully dismissed claims of selling documentation directly: "A lot of Brazilians call me. Why? Because I'm well known in Brazil, you know? And they ask me how it's done, how to get it. I pass along the federation contact so they can call directly. I'm not in the federation, I'm not part of the federation. I only assist if they ask me what steps to take, nothing more."