There is one key difference compared to his predecessors. That is why Xabi Alonso is heading for more drama at Chelsea FC

Maresca still had to leave, so just over four months ago Chelsea began planning a new, potentially lengthy project. In early January they quickly appointed Liam Rosenior—who had enjoyed great success with fellow BlueCo club Racing Strasbourg in France—as Maresca's successor. "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history full of title wins. My job is to protect that identity and build a team that embodies those values in every game and continues to win trophies," Rosenior stated on his appointment.

Yet building a team—a task Alonso now also faces—proved impossible for Rosenior. The 41-year-old lasted just three and a half months: after a promising start, a swift downturn ended his tenure. Seven losses in eight matches prompted Chelsea to pull the plug at the end of April, despite having given him a contract until 2032. His downfall was partly due to a failure to win over several high-profile players, with some in the dressing room refusing to take him seriously.

That same dynamic ultimately undermined Alonso's ill-fated spell at Real Madrid. After a highly successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, the 44-year-old moved to the Bernabéu last summer, eager to shape a new era at a club where he had also played. Months before his dismissal, reports suggested that his methods had alienated several stars, with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others said to have distanced themselves from the coach despite his reputation. Those rifts in team dynamics undermined hopes of sustained success; Alonso reportedly called his squad a "nursery" because of the constant bickering.

Could a similar fate await Alonso at Chelsea? Roseniors' experiences hint at trouble, yet the Blues are betting on Alonso's aura—bolstered by his playing career and his championship-winning stint at Leverkusen—to command far greater respect than his predecessor enjoyed. At BlueCo, the conviction is that Cole Palmer and colleagues will buy into Alonso's methods. The club's four-year surveillance of Alonso underscores their conviction that his past successes and personal aura will win over the dressing room. Having masterminded Leverkusen's title triumph, he arrives at Stamford Bridge as the long-awaited dream manager.