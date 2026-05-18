The World Cup is in focus. Could a drama be unfolding for Spain's star, Lamine Yamal?

Furthermore, Yamal may not only miss the opening match; according to The Athletic, the 18-year-old is also doubtful for the second group game against Saudi Arabia on 21 June.

The teenager tore his thigh muscle while taking a penalty in Barça's 1-0 league win over Celta Vigo at the end of April, an injury that has already kept him sidelined for the club's season finale. He missed Barça's season finale, and The Athletic reports that the Spanish Football Federation, the club and the player are in close dialogue. Members of the national team's medical staff are said to be travelling to Barcelona regularly to oversee the teenager's rehabilitation.