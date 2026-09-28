The suicide of Hossam Hassan

Sometimes a man needs nobody to push him from the summit in order to fall. He only has to convince himself that he has grown bigger than the place he stands on, that his recent success has lifted him above criticism and review.

This is Hossam Hassan's story right now. He reached the peak of glory with Egypt by qualifying for the World Cup, then set about demolishing, with his own hands, the image he had built.

No one denies that Hossam Hassan worked hard, or that reaching the World Cup is a great achievement that will always stand to his name. But success does not hand you a magic wand. It does not make every decision you take correct, nor does it mean that anyone who disagrees with you understands nothing.

Success is meant to make you calmer, more willing to see your mistakes, better able to build on what you have achieved rather than treating it as the end of the road.

The trouble began when that sense of success curdled into a feeling of superiority. Dialogue grew harder. Agitation crept into situations that never called for such confrontation.

From there the crises came one after another. First the shocking statements about Mohamed El Shenawy, then the controversy around Mohamed Salah and his exit from the national team's camp, until the whole affair became far bigger than a set of technical decisions.