Michael Carrick faces a defining test before Sunday's eighth-round Premier League clash with Bournemouth. Bruno Fernandes' comments after the heavy defeat to Como have sparked wide controversy over the Manchester United captain's relationship with his manager.

Those unusual remarks have left Fernandes facing the prospect of the bench, just as Carrick needs to prove he can impose his authority in the dressing room.

United have taken just 7 points from their last seven Premier League matches. They sit fifteenth, level with their pursuers Crystal Palace and one point ahead of Bournemouth in 17th.



