Brazilian star Raphinha enters the new season under maximum pressure to keep his place in Barcelona's starting line-up.

Two years ago, Raphinha delivered an exceptional campaign, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists with no real competitor.

Last season told a different story. Injuries took their toll, his level dipped and he managed only 21 goals and 8 assists. Now his starting spot could be under threat.

Sport reported that Raphinha faces maximum pressure after Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon and Jesse Bissiou, with the option of using Karim Adeyemi on the left too.

These signings will create fierce competition for the Brazilian within the Catalan side.

Marcus Rashford has departed. He never really challenged Raphinha despite decent numbers of 14 goals and 14 assists. In his place arrive players who thrive on high pressing, pace and goals, chief among them Gordon, who will force Raphinha to produce his very best if he wants to hold onto his starting berth.