The road to the title… Al-Nasr must avoid first-round elimination in a make-or-break match

Al-Nassr are chasing their first Saudi Pro League title in many years, but they must first navigate a demanding six-match finish to the campaign.

The run begins next Wednesday in Matchday 29 against Al-Ittifaq, then Al-Ahli visit on 28 April for Matchday 30.

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Matchday 31 sees Al-Nassr travel to Al-Qadisiyah on 2 May, then host city rivals Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby the following week.

Al-Nassr will then wrap up the season against Al-Shabab on 13 May (Matchday 33) before meeting Damac in the final round on 21 May.







