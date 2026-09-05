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Juventus v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

Translated by

The “rest” calendar: Inter top, Juventus bottom. Here are the recovery hours between one match and the next

Inter
AC Milan
Juventus

Analysing the hours between league fixtures and the first four matchdays of the European competitions, a clear gap emerges between Italy’s big clubs.

Rest time can shape the entire economics of a season, between Serie A and the European cups. The fixture list and resource management become crucial from the very start and affect the whole campaign, given the sheer number of games on the schedule: analysing the hours of rest between league fixtures and the first four matchdays of the European cups, from September to early November, a clear gap emerges between Italy's big clubs.


Now let's look at the teams involved in Europe, 4 in the Champions League (Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como), the Europa League (Milan, Juventus) and the Conference League (Atalanta).

  • Inter

    Cristian Chivu 's side have the most favourable schedule in terms of rest hours. From tomorrow's clash with Napoli through to the final game in November against Como, Inter are the club who will get more recovery time than the other sides. 


    From Inter-Napoli to Real Madrid-Inter: 75 hours of rest
    From Real Madrid-Inter to Inter-Udinese: 143 hours and 45 minutes of rest
    From Inter-Parma to Inter-Club Brugge: 75 hours of rest
    From Inter-Club Brugge to Bologna-Inter: 93 hours of rest
    From Bologna-Inter to Inter-Shakhtar: 99 hours of rest
    From Inter-Shakthar to Inter-Fiorentina: 87 hours and 30 minutes of rest
    From Milan-Inter to Feyenoord-Inter: 72 hours and 15 minutes of rest
    From Feyenoord-Inter to Inter-Como: 117 hours

    TOTAL REST: 762 hours and 30 minutes (Before the cups: 321 hours and 15 minutes, after the cups 441 hours and 15 minutes)

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  • Napoli

    From Inter-Napoli to Napoli-Arsenal: 99 hours
    From Napoli-Arsenal to Napoli-Bologna: 93 hours
    From Napoli-Frosinone to Villarreal-Napoli: 72 hours and 15'
    From Villarreal-Napoli to Venezia-Napoli: 90 hours
    From Venezia-Napoli to Napoli-Bodo: 78 hours
    From Napoli-Bodo to Napoli-Roma: 93 hours
    From Juve-Napoli to Porto-Napoli: 72 hours and 15'
    From Porto-Napoli to Napoli-Lazio: 87 hours and 30'

    TOTAL REST: 685 hours (before the cup: 321 hours and 30', after the cup: 363 hours and 30')

  • Roma

    From Roma-Atalanta to Fenerbahce-Roma: 118 hours

    From Fenerbahce-Roma to Torino-Roma: 95 hours and 45'

    From Como-Roma to Roma-Real Madrid: 80 hours and 30'

    From Roma-Real Madrid to Roma-Genoa: 71 hours and 45'

    From Roma-Genoa to Roma-Slovan: 72 hours and 15'

    From Roma-Slovan to Napoli-Roma: 93 hours

    From Udinese-Roma to Manchester United-Roma: 75 hours

    From Man.United-Roma to Roma-Sassuolo: 95 hours and 45'



    TOTAL REST: 702 hours (before the Cup: 345 hours and 45', after the Cup: 356 hours and 15')

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  • Como

    From Genoa-Como to Como-Leipzig: 144 hours and 15'
    From Como-Leipzig to Como-Parma: 93 hours and 30'
    From Como-Roma to Feyenoord-Roma: 78 hours and 15'
    From Feyenoord-Roma to Fiorentina-Como: 92 hours and 15'
    From Fiorentina-Como to Como-Manchester United: 75 hours and 45'
    From Como-Man. United to Como-Sassuolo: 68 hours and 15'
    From Como-Venezia to Lens-Como: 80 hours and 30'
    From Lens-Como to Inter-Como: 93 hours

    TOTAL REST: 725 hours and 45' (before the cups: 378 hours and 45', after the cups: 347 hours)

  • Juventus

    From Sassuolo-Juve to Juve-NEC: 96 hours and 15'
    From Juve-NEC to Juve-Atalanta: 69 hours
    From Cagliari-Juve to Celta-Juve: 96 hours and 15'
    From Celta-Juve to Juve-Lazio: 71 hours and 45'
    From Juve-Lazio to Juve-Rennes: 94 hours
    From Juve-Rennes to Lecce-Juve: 71 hours and 15'
    From Juve-Napoli to Az-Juve: 96 hours and 15'
    From Az-Juve to Fiorentina-Juve: 71 hours and 45'

    TOTAL REST: 666 hours and 30' (before the cup: 382 hours and 45', after the cup 283 hours and 45')

  • AC Milan

    From Lazio v AC Milan to AC Milan v Benfica: 99 hours
    From AC Milan v Benfica to AC Milan v Lecce: 95 hours and 45 minutes
    From Sassuolo v AC Milan to Salzburg v AC Milan: 96 hours and 45 minutes
    From Salzburg v AC Milan to AC Milan v Atalanta: 71 hours and 15 minutes
    From AC Milan v Atalanta to Bournemouth v AC Milan: 99 hours
    From Bournemouth v AC Milan to Udinese v AC Milan: 71 hours and 45 minutes
    From AC Milan v Inter to AC Milan v Ferencvaros: 118 hours
    From AC Milan v Ferencvaros to Genoa v AC Milan: 68 hours and 15 minutes

    TOTAL REST: 719 hours and 45 minutes (before the cups: 412 hours and 45 minutes, after the cups: 307 hours)