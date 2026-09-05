The “rest” calendar: Inter top, Juventus bottom. Here are the recovery hours between one match and the next

Rest time can shape the entire economics of a season, between Serie A and the European cups. The fixture list and resource management become crucial from the very start and affect the whole campaign, given the sheer number of games on the schedule: analysing the hours of rest between league fixtures and the first four matchdays of the European cups, from September to early November, a clear gap emerges between Italy's big clubs.





Now let's look at the teams involved in Europe, 4 in the Champions League (Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como), the Europa League (Milan, Juventus) and the Conference League (Atalanta).