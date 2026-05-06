Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Florentino PerezGetty Images
Daniel Buse

Translated by

The powerful president's dream signing: Real Madrid are reportedly pursuing a Juventus star

LaLiga
Real Madrid
K. Yildiz
Juventus
Serie A

Kenan Yildiz of Juventus Turin is reportedly the player Florentino Perez, the powerful president of Real Madrid, has set his sights on.

This is according to the Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The report suggests that Real Madrid are determined to make amends next season for the current campaign, which is set to end yet again without a trophy. With four matchdays remaining in the league, they trail their arch-rivals FC Barcelona by eleven points; in the Copa del Rey, their run came to an early end against Albacete; and in the Champions League, they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by FC Bayern Munich. 

  • In Madrid, Yildiz is reportedly the top target of the club's powerful chairman, who is planning to launch a fresh offensive this summer with a new squad – and, in all likelihood, a new manager as well. 

    Yildiz has repeatedly stressed his deep bond with Juventus, the club where he broke through after departing Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, the report claims that an approach from Madrid could soon test that loyalty. 

    • Advertisement
  • Kenan Yildiz JuventusGetty Images

    Juventus are still fighting for a place in the Champions League

    The Turkish international's chances of success at Real Madrid hinge on whether Juventus can secure Champions League qualification in the final Serie A stretch. Inter Milan have already been crowned champions, and the Turin side currently occupy fourth place—still good enough for a spot in Europe's premier competition. 

    However, they squandered a more favourable position at the weekend, managing only a 1-1 draw at home to relegated Hellas Verona. With three matchdays left, AS Roma have closed the gap to just one point, while Como, three points adrift, remain in contention for that prized Champions League berth. 

  • Kenan Yildiz Juventus 2025-2026Getty Images

    Kenan Yildiz has made his breakthrough at Juve.

    Born in Regensburg, Yildiz spent ten years in the FC Bayern youth system, but failed to agree a contract extension and moved to Juventus at 17. After a few appearances for the youth team and reserves, he quickly established himself in the first team. His market value now stands at €75 million. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Kenan Yildiz for Juventus in the 2025–26 season:

    Games: 45
    Minutes played: 3,523 minutes played, 45 goals scored.
    Goals: 11
    Assists: 10
Serie A
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA