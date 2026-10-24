Real Madrid go into tomorrow's Clasico, on Sunday, amid a state of deep dissatisfaction over the announcement of the refereeing team.

Juan Martinez Munuera will take charge of the match, with Javier Iglesias Villanueva on VAR duty. Both names circulated before their appointment was confirmed, and both carry a record of previous incidents that explains the Spanish club's lack of trust.

Leaking the appointment only sharpened the anger, given an already tense relationship between Real Madrid and the refereeing system.

The controversy flared before the official announcement. Jose Mourinho let his irritation show after the win over Leipzig, when he was asked about the possible names to take charge of the match. The coach pointed to the problem of knowing the identity of the referees before their appointment is made official.

Previous incidents feed the dissatisfaction too. The two referees' records include decisions that sparked public protests and an official complaint lodged by the club, on top of an extremely serious incident involving Kylian Mbappe.

Then there is Martinez Munuera's professional dealings with the son of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a matter that came to light through the judicial investigation, according to a report by okdiario journalist Ivan Martin.