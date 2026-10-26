The moment of truth is almost here. The anticipation isn't confined to the players nominated for the Ballon d'Or, nor does it stop at the predictions of journalists and analysts. It reaches the fans who followed a season full of competition, supporters who have their own favourite names and their own calculations about who will win the most important individual award in football.
Kooora editors cast their own vote on the Ballon d'Or winner (read it by clicking here), and the response was huge. Readers demanded their say, so this time the public takes centre stage and has the final word.