Kooora is throwing the door open to its followers. Have your say on who takes home the Ballon d'Or by dropping your prediction in the comments, your chance to call it before the winner is officially announced.

The idea is simple. Write the name of the player you expect to win in the comments, and tell us why you've gone for them if you fancy it.

Are you backing Kylian Mbappé? Or do you reckon Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal or one of the other candidates will have the final word? Maybe you've got another name entirely who can settle the race.

We're not here to push a particular name or nudge anyone towards a specific candidate. The floor is yours, so the result stays a true reflection of what the site's followers are predicting.



