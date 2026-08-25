The medical opinion: "Yildiz will return in better condition than before"

"We need to understand whether it was a direct trauma or a change of direction, Dr Tencone clarified further. From the images, it is not possible to understand exactly what it is, whether it is a stress fracture or a consequence of the challenge. Without knowing precisely, every hypothesis remains open. The timescales are not very different and I believe they are no less than three months. We are naturally referring to a full recovery, a return to the pitch, being ready to play. If it were to happen more quickly, then all the better, but a bone requires that timescale to heal and to withstand the workload of a professional at his level".





Finally: "He is suffering from patellar tendon tendinopathy and at the same time he could continue with treatment, making sure he has recovered from both problems when he returns to the pitch".



