In the market of predictions inside Valdebebas, the balance tips clearly in Cestero's favour. The reasons are logical.
Having spent the entire summer with the first team, the midfielder has grown into Mourinho's ideas and the group's rhythm. He knows the senior side too. Last season he featured in five official matches, one as a starter, across three different competitions: La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.
At Castilla he was not just a squad player but the undisputed captain under Álvaro Arbeloa and Julián López de Lerma. He fought alongside them through decisive battles in the promotion play-offs for the second division and in the finals of the UEFA Youth League, which Real Madrid won.
His market value of seven million euros, according to "Transfermarkt", makes him currently the most expensive graduate of "La Fábrica". Arbeloa himself put it in unforgettable terms last October: "He is the best number 6 in Spain at the moment." Little wonder, then, that Mourinho kept him close from day one of preparation.