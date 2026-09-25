Sports journalist Romain Molina spent today pursuing and publishing an investigation into RedBird Capital, the fund that owns AC Milan. Over the course of his career, Molina has produced detailed investigations for The Guardian, The New York Times and the BBC. On his YouTube channel, the French journalist shared a 25-minute video outlining the system behind the sports investments of RedBird Capital Partners, Gerry Cardinale’s investment fund founded in 2014, owners of AC Milan since 2022.





Here are the main points of the investigation, as reported by MilanNews:







