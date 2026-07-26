The hardest decision: has the time come for Al-Nassr to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Al-Nassr are living through one of the darkest periods in their modern history. A financial crisis has cast a shadow over the Saudi club's future, and it could bring down the entire sporting project.

Amid talk of huge debts and the struggle to conclude new signings, Cristiano Ronaldo's name has returned to the forefront. This time it is not his goals or his numbers driving the conversation, but a bolder question than ever: has the time come for him to leave?

Set aside Ronaldo's historic value and what he offers on the pitch. With Al-Nassr's debts reaching 800 million riyals, his continued stay means the situation has become catastrophic in every sense of the word.