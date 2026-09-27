Savio, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, was speaking about the club's situation after two defeats in La Liga. "I follow from Brazil. The situation is unstable, but I hope Mourinho has enough experience to save the team. I am a fan of Flamengo and Real Madrid, and I am always here in Brazil sending my positive energy."
Asked whether Real Madrid still have time to recover, he replied: "Yes, I think so. The team has the ability and enough time," before issuing a warning: "But things cannot be allowed to continue like this for a long time."
"Of course there are very important players, very talented players," he added. "They must adapt, and we will see what happens."
Endrick also drew praise. "In Brazil he was very talented. At Palmeiras, he caught my attention with his performances at a young age. But of course, he is now at a different team, a very big one, so he is under great pressure, and he is still young," Savio said, stressing that the forward needs one fundamental thing: "patience" to bring out everything he has.
He concluded: "I think he has great talent that has not yet been exploited, and I hope he shines at Real Madrid because I know him, I saw him in Brazil and he has huge potential."
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