Conte, 57, sat down with "The Athletic" for a lengthy interview and spelled out what separates the Premier League from Europe's other major divisions. "In England today they use rocket launchers in the transfer market, while everyone else everywhere is still using pistols."

He added: "But we also have to be careful about how the money is spent. That is why we were talking earlier about the need to make the right assessments and to have a clear vision. You may have the money, but you have to spend it wisely."

History, for the Italian, brings its own obligations. "When you go to a club whose history speaks for itself, with a history full of trophies, league titles and victories, there is only one way you can honour that history, and that is by having the ambition to bring the club back into contention for those targets if it is not achieving them at present," Conte continued.

"I know very well that only one team can win every year, but I have to carry that ambition in my heart, and plant in the hearts of the fans, the players and the officials that spark and that hope which make you say: we can win," he explained.

The 57-year-old then made his pitch. "There are many clubs that have lost touch to some extent with their history. I would like to go to one of these clubs to revive that history and make it shine again. Clubs where you feel the pressure, and where you realise that you are not going there just to take part, but to compete."