Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Dumfries, Diomande, Carlos Espi. The Portuguese coach's technical staff are working flat out to make a success of the revolution sweeping through the team. They know one thing above all: the sheer scale of the changes demands a player who links every line together.

Meanwhile, the outgoing players will be the final piece that decides the group Mourinho ends up with. This is a coach who has always rated building play from the back as one of his greatest strengths.

Real Madrid could have wrapped up the Rodri deal far earlier. Instead the file stayed frozen until Florentino Perez gave the green light.

At Valdebebas, everyone saw this signing as "a matter of time". The team's real transformation needs a player who can change the course of a match on his own, and more than that, one who can drag the opponent's performance down with him, exactly what Rodri showed during the World Cup.

There's a symbolic weight to the move too. Rodri is one of the stars of the Spain side crowned world champions, and that always boosts a player's appeal and his value.

Age never sparked any debate inside Real Madrid. The club wants a player who delivers an immediate return.

The price is what worries them. Young talent now changes hands for astonishing sums, just as it did with Diomande, for whom Leipzig managed to force through the highest possible fixed fee before letting him go.