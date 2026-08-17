In a single evening, and after a heavy defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield, the Etihad Stadium looked as if it were silently bidding farewell to its golden age. That 0-3 loss was no passing result in a friendly-natured match. It was the first clear sign that the project built over more than a decade has begun to crack at its very roots.

Manchester City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, has gone. So too, in time, will the brilliant Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, with Rodri's farewell also looming. The sky blues are turning from an unbeatable machine of dominance into a side searching for a new identity on unfamiliar ground.

One decisive question now echoes through the corridors of English football: can the Citizens avoid the fate their rivals Manchester United suffered after Sir Alex Ferguson departed? Or will the loss of three pillars all at once force them to start almost from scratch, under the pressure of results and rising expectations? The answer is no longer theoretical. It has begun to take shape on the pitch.

Whoever takes charge of City after the champions who built the golden era, the players, the management and the coaching staff, faces an enormous challenge. Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Pep Guardiola, realised that quickly.

Here is a capable coach who won titles with Leicester City and Chelsea, yet he ran into the wall of Arsenal in his first official test. City came away with a resounding defeat and a feeling that the difficult days have truly begun at the Etihad Stadium.