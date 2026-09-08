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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024AFP
Khaled Mahmoud

Translated by

The Ballon d'Or sets the world's newspapers alight: celebration, shock and a host of questions

Real Madrid
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
L. Yamal
H. Kane
Spain
France
Germany
England

The Ballon d'Or under the microscope

The race for football's biggest individual prize is on. France Football have named their 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with the winner to be crowned at a hotly anticipated ceremony on 26 October. Six Spanish players make the cut, and Argentine great Lionel Messi returns to the list, setting up a fierce contest between the game's biggest names.

The announcement sparked a storm of debate across the sporting world. A ferociously competitive list threw up some unexpected snubs, chief among them Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Egypt's Mohamed Salah, two of the most familiar faces on European and world pitches in recent years. Several key figures behind their clubs' and countries' successes last season also missed out.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums


  • FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Madrid celebration for the Spanish six and surprise at the absence of La Liga's champions

    The Spanish newspaper "Marca" celebrated the strong Spanish presence among the candidates, six in all, and hailed the return of Lionel Messi to the race. The newspaper couldn't hide its surprise, though, at the shock absence of Barcelona duo Pedri and Raphinha. Both were decisive in last season's La Liga title triumph, and Pedri lifted the World Cup with La Roja. Marca also flagged the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo for a fourth year running. Add in the snub of Mohamed Salah, fourth in last year's edition, and the omission of Désiré Doué, who won every trophy on offer with Paris Saint-Germain.

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  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Yamal dreams of returning the golden trophy to the "Camp Nou" after years of absence

    Over at "Mundo Deportivo", the focus fell on Barcelona's three nominees: Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Pau Cubarsi. The award has not landed in the Catalan club's trophy cabinet since 2019, when Messi claimed it for an eighth time. The paper reckons Yamal has a strong chance of getting his hands on the gold for the first time despite not yet turning 19, in his third nomination after finishing runner-up to Ousmane Dembele last year. It also flagged its surprise at the absence of Pedri, Raphinha and Dani Olmo.

  • Will the 'Bayern predator' end the England drought stretching back a quarter of a century?

    In Britain, the Daily Mail focused on Harry Kane and the weight he carries into the race after a historic season with Bayern Munich. The striker scored 73 goals and fired the club to the Bundesliga and cup double. That form makes him a formidable contender, even with compatriots Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham expected to push him hard.

    The Mirror posed a different question: would the finest season of Kane's career be enough to make him the first Englishman crowned with the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen's historic win in 2001?

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  • Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Shock in the Calcio and a show of strength from PSG

    Dismay swept over the Italian press. The newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" voiced its displeasure at the absence of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma while Cape Verde's "Vozinha" made the cut, fretting over the resounding exit of the Italian players and Serie A's representation being cut down to a single Inter Milan player.

    Across the border, the mood at French newspaper "L'Équipe" was one of celebration over Paris's sweeping dominance. Paris Saint-Germain became the first club in history to land nine players on the list in two consecutive years.

  • VfL Osnabrück v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Double Bavarian ambitions and anticipation for the talent of the future

    In Germany, "Bild" seized on the four Bayern Munich players among the 30 nominees, hailing the Bavarian giants' strong showing on the global stage.

     Lennart Karl also caught the newspaper's eye. His entry into the race for the best young player award marks him out as one of the brightest talents in the German game.