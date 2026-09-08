The race for football's biggest individual prize is on. France Football have named their 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with the winner to be crowned at a hotly anticipated ceremony on 26 October. Six Spanish players make the cut, and Argentine great Lionel Messi returns to the list, setting up a fierce contest between the game's biggest names.

The announcement sparked a storm of debate across the sporting world. A ferociously competitive list threw up some unexpected snubs, chief among them Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Egypt's Mohamed Salah, two of the most familiar faces on European and world pitches in recent years. Several key figures behind their clubs' and countries' successes last season also missed out.

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