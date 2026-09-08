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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024AFP

Translated by

The Ballon d'Or lands on DAZN: the event broadcast globally

DAZN will broadcast the Ballon d'Or ceremony live and free to fans worldwide, taking football's most prestigious individual awards event to a global audience.


After this evening's nominations announcement, the date is set for Monday 26 October 2026, when the best male and female players will gather in London to discover who will lift football's most coveted individual prize.

  • FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024AFP

    Since 1956, the Ballon d'Or ceremony has honoured football's greatest talents. France Football presents the award to the players who have stood out most over the course of the season, judging their individual performances, the results they achieved and their behaviour off the pitch.


    Last year's winners included Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembélé, who claimed the men's award, and Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, who won the women's Ballon d'Or for the third consecutive year and set a record.

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  • As well as the live broadcast, DAZN will serve as the Global Gold Sponsoring Partner for the Ballon d'Or in the "Sports Broadcast Services" and "Sports OTT Services" categories, further strengthening the Group's presence at one of world football's most prestigious events.

  • Fans can also soak up the build-up before the ceremony through dedicated content and special coverage.


    "The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most iconic events and a celebration of the players who inspire fans all over the world," said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group. "We are delighted to bring the Ballon d’Or back to DAZN and make it available free to fans in 200 markets globally. As the leading global sports platform, fans choose to connect to DAZN to follow some of the biggest sporting events and enjoy the best viewing experiences, and the Ballon d’Or is a perfect addition to our broad football offering. It is an excellent example of how DAZN brings fans closer to football’s biggest moments."


    DAZN will not offer the Ballon d’Or free of charge and exclusively in all markets. In Turkey and Andorra, the live rights are not exclusive to DAZN. The excluded territories are France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Bulgaria, Hungary, Georgia, Romania and Armenia.

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