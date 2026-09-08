The Ballon d'Or lands on DAZN: the event broadcast globally

Fans can also soak up the build-up before the ceremony through dedicated content and special coverage.





"The Ballon d’Or is one of football’s most iconic events and a celebration of the players who inspire fans all over the world," said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group. "We are delighted to bring the Ballon d’Or back to DAZN and make it available free to fans in 200 markets globally. As the leading global sports platform, fans choose to connect to DAZN to follow some of the biggest sporting events and enjoy the best viewing experiences, and the Ballon d’Or is a perfect addition to our broad football offering. It is an excellent example of how DAZN brings fans closer to football’s biggest moments."





DAZN will not offer the Ballon d’Or free of charge and exclusively in all markets. In Turkey and Andorra, the live rights are not exclusive to DAZN. The excluded territories are France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Bulgaria, Hungary, Georgia, Romania and Armenia.