A one-sided 4-1 defeat at Como in the Champions League has reopened the rift between Michael Carrick, the squad, the board and Manchester United fans. The Red Devils are pulling in different directions, and nobody is coming out a winner. They have made their worst start in terms of results since 2014-15, while the balance sheet will once again show a clear deficit.

Unless things improve quickly, the manager will once again pay the price. A match against Bournemouth, who comprehensively beat AC Milan in the Europa League, is looming. For now, he remains in his post more because finding the ideal replacement is difficult than because of any genuine desire to continue together.

According to The Athletic, the club are now considering three leading names: Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte.