Accordingly, the German international has accepted the Royal Club's contract extension and will wear the white shirt for another season. However, to secure his future at the club, the uncompromising centre-back had to drop his original demands.
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The age limit has been enforced! Antonio Rüdiger appears to have caved in during contract talks with Real Madrid
Rüdiger had hoped for a new contract covering two additional seasons, but he eventually accepted that, once a player reaches a certain age, the club's rules apply without exception.
For years, the club's ironclad policy has been to extend the contracts of players over thirty by only one year at a time.
- Getty Images Sport
Rüdiger has been dogged by serious injury concerns.
The Berlin-born centre-back endured a trying season on the pitch. Recurrent physical problems dogged the defender for months and eventually forced him to undergo surgery.
That procedure followed a lengthy medical odyssey that took the centre-back, among other stops, to a pivotal consultation with a London specialist. The treatment he received there finally banished the pain. In recent weeks Rüdiger has looked fit and free of trouble, delivering consistent performances in several matches.
Rüdiger has rejected a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia.
Since joining Concha Espina on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, he first had to fight for a place in the starting line-up, but quickly became a mainstay under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti. Chronic hip and knee problems last year forced him to push his body to the limit. Out of loyalty to club and coaching staff, he gutted out the final stages of the campaign despite the pain.
In recent years his management has fielded several offers, including a mega-bid from Saudi Arabia, yet Rüdiger never considered leaving the Spanish capital. His appetite for top-level titles was decisive in his choice to stay at Real, where, according to AS, he believes his mission is far from complete.
- AFP
Is a shake-up looming in Real Madrid's defence?
His arrival is perfectly timed, as a major defensive reshuffle appears imminent at the Bernabéu. Under incoming manager José Mourinho, Real plan to entrust the centre-back spots to Dean Huijsen, Rüdiger and Eder Militão—despite the Brazilian's current injury—for the coming campaign.
However, the same report flags uncertainty over youngster Raul Asencio's future, and David Alaba's stay in the Spanish capital appears to be coming to a close. The Austrian's expiring contract will not be renewed, so he must move on.
With Militao's future still uncertain after his serious injuries, strengthening the back line is now a top priority. Last Sunday, reports emerged that Josko Gvardiol had been offered to the club by his representatives.
The Manchester City defensive utility man is reportedly eyeing a fresh challenge amid the club's impending generational shift. While Real have adopted a wait-and-see approach to the Croatian so far, their defensive uncertainty could soon prompt decisive action.
Antonio Rüdiger: His statistics at Real Madrid
Competitive matches Goals Assists 182 8 4