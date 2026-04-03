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FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

The 300-point milestone spurs Barcelona on to defeat Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
H. Flick
Spain

A superb goal gives Barcelona a boost ahead of the match against Atlético

Led by manager Hans Flick, Barcelona are aiming for a big win when they face Atlético Madrid at the Riyadh Metropolitano Stadium.

Barcelona face a tough test this Saturday when they take on Atlético Madrid in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

Barcelona top the La Liga table with 73 points, four points clear of their closest rivals Real Madrid, whilst fourth-placed Atlético have 57 points.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the scoring milestone consists of scoring 300 goals in less than two seasons.

  • FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    299 goals for Barcelona over two seasons

    Barcelona currently have 299 goals to their name, comprising 174 goals in the 2024–25 season and 125 goals so far in the 2025–26 season, across all competitions.

    La Liga has been the main driver of this scoring record (102 goals in the first season and 78 goals in the second).

    It is noteworthy that Hans Flick’s side failed to score in only four matches.

    On an individual level, the goals are shared among several players, though with some standout names: Robert Lewandowski tops the list with 58 goals, followed by Raphinha (53) and Lamine Yamal (39).

    Read also

    Former Real Madrid star taken to hospital

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