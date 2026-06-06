"That's how my parents did it 50 or 60 years ago": Lothar Matthäus mocks World Cup hosts the USA

On Saturday evening (German time), Kai Havertz put the DFB side ahead in the second minute, heading a free-kick cross from Joshua Kimmich over the line.

Havertz later admitted that the lengthy pre-match ceremony, which saw each of the 26 U.S. World Cup squad members introduced in detail, had left him restless. "To be honest, it was a bit too long," the 26-year-old told RTL. "I'm not sure if it will be the same at the World Cup matches. You have to be prepared for it."

Despite Germany's strong start, the United States grew into the game after the midway point of the first half and equalised through Antonee Robinson in the 37th minute. After the break, Germany regained control, and just before the hour mark, Sane restored the lead to make it 2-1.