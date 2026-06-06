The match took place on the heavy surface at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Germany had secured a 2–1 (1–1) win over co-hosts the USA in their final warm-up game ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
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"That's how my parents did it 50 or 60 years ago": Lothar Matthäus mocks World Cup hosts the USA
During RTL's post-match analysis, Matthäus disclosed that match-winner Leroy Sané had raised concerns about the heavy pitch just minutes earlier. "The ball is slower; it doesn't roll as well on the turf," Matthäus explained.
The 1990 World Cup winner couldn't believe that the pitch had been watered "with a garden hose" before the match. "That's how my parents did it 50 or 60 years ago. They're still doing it that way here today," Matthäus scoffed. "It slows the game down; the passing becomes slower. The team will have to adapt to cope with different surfaces at this World Cup."
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"It was too long": Kai Havertz voices his concern ahead of the World Cup.
On Saturday evening (German time), Kai Havertz put the DFB side ahead in the second minute, heading a free-kick cross from Joshua Kimmich over the line.
Havertz later admitted that the lengthy pre-match ceremony, which saw each of the 26 U.S. World Cup squad members introduced in detail, had left him restless. "To be honest, it was a bit too long," the 26-year-old told RTL. "I'm not sure if it will be the same at the World Cup matches. You have to be prepared for it."
Despite Germany's strong start, the United States grew into the game after the midway point of the first half and equalised through Antonee Robinson in the 37th minute. After the break, Germany regained control, and just before the hour mark, Sane restored the lead to make it 2-1.
The DFB team kicks off the 2026 World Cup in Houston
Julian Nagelsmann's Germany begin their World Cup campaign on 14 June in Houston against Curaçao. They then face the Ivory Coast in Toronto on 20 June, and finish the group stage against Ecuador in New York/New Jersey on 25 June.
Unlike in the two friendly matches against Finland (4-0) and the USA (2-1), Manuel Neuer—not Oliver Baumann—will start in goal against Curaçao. The Bayern Munich captain has returned to the national team for the World Cup finals, but has not yet played due to a calf injury.
Once the squad relocates to its World Cup base in Winston-Salem on Monday, Neuer will "join team training and then play against Curaçao," Nagelsmann confirmed.
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Germany's squad for the 2026 World Cup
Position
Player
Club
Shirt number
Goalkeeper
Oliver Baumann
TSG Hoffenheim
12
Goalkeeper
Manuel Neuer
FC Bayern Munich
1
Goalkeeper
Alexander Nübel
VfB Stuttgart
21
Defence
Waldemar Anton
Borussia Dortmund
3
Defender
Nathaniel Brown
Eintracht Frankfurt
18
Defender
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
13
Defender
Joshua Kimmich
FC Bayern Munich
6
Defence
Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
23
Defender
Aleksandar Pavlovic, FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
5
Defence
David Raum, RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
22
Defence
Antonio Rüdiger
Real Madrid
2
Defence
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
15
Defender
Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller
VfB Stuttgart
16
Defence
Jonathan Tah, FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
4
Defender
Malick Thiaw
Newcastle United
24
Forward: Nadiem Amiri
Nadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive.
Mainz 05
20
Attack
Maximilian Beier
Borussia Dortmund
14
Attack
Leon Goretzka
FC Bayern Munich
8
Attack
Kai Havertz
Arsenal
7
Attack
Assan Ouedraogo
RB Leipzig
25
Attack
Jamie Leweling
VfB Stuttgart
9
Attack
Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
10
Attack
Leroy Sané
Galatasaray Istanbul
19
Forward
Deniz Undav
VfB Stuttgart
26
Attack
Florian Wirtz
Liverpool FC
17
Attack
Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United
11