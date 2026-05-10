"That's extremely dangerous": Former referee calls for a red card after a horror foul on VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller

Since Tapsoba had played the ball first, the incident was admittedly "difficult to spot". "But you have to at least turn your studs away afterwards. You can't just say: 'I played the ball, so the rest doesn't matter.' When you charge in like that and catch an opponent on the fibula with your studs, causing the leg to buckle at the ankle, it's a serious health risk—penalty and red card," Gräfe wrote on X.

Stiller received brief treatment and continued playing. Tapsoba, however, was not done attracting controversy: shortly before half-time he brought down VfB striker Ermedin Demirovic to concede another penalty. Maxi Mittelstädt converted the spot-kick to give the Swabians a well-deserved 2-1 lead; they ultimately won 3-1 thanks to a late goal from Deniz Undav, taking a significant step towards Champions League qualification.