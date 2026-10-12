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Hansi Flick - هانز فليك - Kooora OnlyKooora.com
Ahmed Abdelhamid
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Terror: Chelsea and Real Madrid chasing after Barcelona... so will they get what they want?

Originals
Analysis
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
H. Flick
L. Yamal
Raphinha
A. Gordon
Türkiye
Spain
Germany
Brazil
England

Barcelona chase the dream

Whenever Barcelona have produced an attacking generation capable of frightening Europe's elite, the old dream stirs again and the fans start to believe the continental throne, missing from the trophy cabinet since 2015, is coming back.

The numbers terrify. The European reality bites. And the same question haunts the Blaugrana year after year: will this time be different, and can they finally break their Champions League hoodoo?


Season 2026-27 has given them genuine reason to dream. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon have established themselves as the most effective attacking trio in Europe's major leagues, ahead of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Yet the attack is not the only source of fresh hope. Barcelona may finally have a balanced side, one that pairs that cutting edge up front with genuine solidity at the back.

  • Barcelona's trio: numbers that terrify their rivals

    Barcelona's first-choice attacking trio have racked up 32 goal contributions since the start of the season, 20 goals and 12 assists, and nobody in Europe comes close.

    Raphinha leads the way for goals with 12, plus 3 assists. Lamine Yamal has 7 goals and 5 assists for 12 contributions of his own.

    Gordon chips in with a goal and 4 assists to complete the picture of a frontline running riot.

    Chelsea's Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Rogers sit a distant second on 18. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler have 16 between them, while Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have managed 12 for Bayern Munich.

    That firepower gives Barcelona a serious weapon. It still doesn't answer the big question: can they turn all those goals into a European title?

  • The episode that could change everything

    The episode that could change everything


    Barcelona's problem in recent years hasn't been scoring goals. It's been protecting a lead once the heat comes on.

    Time and again the side has rolled out a terrifying attack, only to be undone by defensive errors and lapses in concentration at the decisive moments.

    Which is why this season's changes could give the team a fresh boost. Chief among them: the maturing of Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia, who both played their part in Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph, plus the experience of Andreas Christensen when he's fit to feature.

    Cubarsi reads the game and brings the ball out under pressure, which makes him an important element in building the defence. Eric Garcia hands Hansi Flick tactical flexibility, able to operate in central defence, on the flanks, and even in the defensive midfield role when required.

    Christensen offers something different again, bringing experience and composure to the back line. Keeping him physically ready and available week to week, though, remains essential if Barcelona are to get the best out of him across the season.




  • A piece that could give Barcelona the balance it has been missing

    Rodri's value to his new club goes beyond keeping the ball moving. He shields the defensive line and shuts down space in front of the opposition.

    A midfielder with those qualities blunts quick transitions and gives the back four cover, which matters enormously in Hansi Flick's system. The Barcelona boss presses high and leaves acres behind his defence.

    Against Europe's elite, who thrive on space, that job becomes decisive. Winning the ball back quickly isn't enough for Barcelona. They have to stop opponents turning every counter into a clear sight of goal.

    Which brings us to the old football line: "Attack brings you victories, and defence brings you titles."

    It's hardly an absolute rule, but Barcelona's European history gives it real weight. This side doesn't just need more goals. They need fewer conceded in the moments that punish the slightest slip.

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  • Relative improvement

    Compare Barcelona's first eight league rounds this season with the same stretch of 2025-2026 and the trend points one way. Goals conceded are down from nine to seven, according to match records. Clean sheets are up from three to four.

    That works out at a drop of roughly 22% in goals shipped, with the average falling from 1.125 per game to 0.875.

    Sevilla alone put four past Barcelona in the eighth round last season, a defeat that exposed just how deep the defensive problems ran. Eight rounds into this campaign, four opponents have been shut out completely. The balance between the lines looks healthier.

    Two goals is still only two goals, though. Defensive solidity is measured by the quality of chances a side allows and how it holds up under pressure against serious opposition, not by a raw total.

    The Champions League will settle it. Reach the knockout rounds and every mistake costs more.

  • A long-awaited dream

    Since the last Champions League triumph in 2015, generations have come and gone and the names have changed, but the title has remained out of reach.

    Even Lionel Messi, the club's legend, couldn't lead Barcelona to another European crown before his departure, for all his attempts and his hunger to get back to the summit.

    Yamal arrived to hand the fans a new dream. Inter ended the run in the semi-finals of the 2025 edition, settling the tie 7-6 on aggregate after extra time.

    Atletico Madrid then knocked the side out of last year's edition, a fresh reminder that attacking superiority alone won't get you through the knockout rounds.

    Barcelona now have an attack capable of making the difference, a variety of defensive options, and a midfield that could benefit from the addition of Rodri.

    Success, though, will depend on how well those components work as a single unit, rather than on each player shining individually.

  • Will the wish come true?

    This season could be a fresh opportunity to end a wait that began in 2015, but reclaiming the trophy with the big ears requires more than scoring goals.

    Barcelona need a side that knows when to attack, when to protect its lead, and how to hold firm under pressure.

    The attacking numbers give them reasons for optimism, and the defensive comparison offers a positive indicator. The real test will come on Champions League nights.

    So will Yamal and his team-mates turn attacking terror into European glory? Will the side finally find the balance it has long lacked? Or will the dream fade and the goal be postponed once again?

  • Read also:

    No chance of playing: Vinicius misses out on Real Madrid's Clasico plans
    The Negreira case: one scenario could see Barcelona thrown out of Europe
    "A favour to Real Madrid": Barcelona journalist points the finger at Ancelotti after Raphinha's injury


Champions League
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA