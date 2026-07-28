New rules take effect at the start of next season, and referees will crack down on slow goal kicks and throw-ins. Take longer than five seconds and possession switches to the opposition, who receive a throw-in or a corner instead of the goal kick. The aim is simple: kill time-wasting.
Substitutions get quicker too. A substituted player must leave the pitch within ten seconds. Delay it and they cannot come on until a minute has passed or play is stopped. Their side plays a man down in the meantime.
Injuries bring another change. Any player treated on the pitch, or who forces a stoppage through injury, must leave for at least one minute. Goalkeepers are exempt, as are players needing treatment after a foul that earns the opponent a yellow or red card. An injured player about to take a penalty may also carry on.
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