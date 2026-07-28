The new rules in force at the 2026 World Cup are sparking fierce debate in Germany, just as they are across the major leagues and around the world.

Now the German Football Association has decided which of FIFA's amendments will make it into the Bundesliga for the new 2026-2027 season, and which will not.

Those changes came under discussion on Monday in Frankfurt, at a meeting between the association's referees company, its chief executive Knut Kircher (57) and the Bundesliga's "football committee".