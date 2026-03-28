Striker Nicolo Tresoldi is unlikely to have only come to the attention of numerous top international clubs since scoring a brace in Germany’s U21s’ 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the European Championship qualifiers on Friday evening. As Sky now reports, the 21-year-old is aiming for a move to a Champions League club next summer.
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Talks are reportedly already underway: will U21 star Nicolo Tresoldi be moving to the Bundesliga this summer?
According to reports, the entourage of Tresoldi, who currently plays for Club Brugge, is already holding behind-the-scenes talks with clubs from Spain, Italy and Germany that are likely to be competing in the Champions League next year – though no specific names have been mentioned.
Following a strong season in Belgium, in which he has scored 17 goals in 48 competitive matches for manager Ivan Leko’s side, the German-Italian apparently wants to take the next step and could leave the club for a fee of between €25m and €30m, despite having a contract running until 2029.
Germany or Italy: which will Tresoldi choose?
It was only in the summer of 2025 that Tresoldi moved from Hannover 96 to Belgium for €7.5 million, shortly after losing the final of the Under-21 European Championship in Slovakia, where he also caused a sensation in the Champions League. “Many people thought that perhaps it wasn’t the right move, that I should have stayed in Germany. But I had a good gut feeling; it was the right decision,” said Tresoldi.
Another decision likely to be on the cards in the near future is the choice of senior national team. Tresoldi was born in Cagliari, Italy, to an Italian father and an Argentine mother, but moved to Germany with his parents at a very young age – where he has played for all the youth teams to date.
World Cup chances? Tresoldi has not been in contact with Nagelsmann
However, the Italian Football Federation is keeping a close eye on the situation. “If Gattuso wants to speak to me, I’d be delighted,” Tresoldi said in October, leaving the door open for the Squadra Azzurra, although he also spoke of a conscious decision to join the DFB.
He would be unlikely to turn down a World Cup spot – should Italy qualify in the play-off final against Bosnia – meaning the DFB would lose yet another top talent, following players such as Josip Stanisic (Croatia), Can Uzun and Kenan Yildiz (both Turkey).
In any case, there has been no contact with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann yet. “No one has got in touch with me,” said Tresoldi on Tuesday whilst with the German U21s, when asked about a possible World Cup opportunity with the DFB team.
Nicolo Tresoldi: Performance statistics for the 2025/26 season
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Jupiler Pro League
30
13
3
Champions League
10
3
1
Champions League Qualifiers
4
1
1
Volkswagen Super Cup
1
-
-
Croky Cup
3
-
-