"Talk is easy, action is harder": Mourinho sends a strong message to Real Madrid's stars and warns against frustration

The Portuguese coach spoke about the need for his players to deal with frustration, saying: "We must not compromise on what cannot be compromised. Commitment is essential in every match, and we have to overcome moments of frustration, whether because of results or personal frustration. I know that many of them will feel frustrated, because it will be the first time I have to make a choice, where one player starts the match while another sits on the bench."

Mourinho went on: "They have to deal with it individually and collectively. I cannot start the match with 15 players, only 11 players can play. I expect it to be difficult because they give their all. And on the day one of them drops in performance because of frustration, the decision will be easy for me."

Asked about the defensive duties he asks of Real Madrid's forwards, Mourinho said: "It differs depending on the match and the opponent. You have to defend with 11 players. And if the team is pressing us in our half, then we all have to defend. And if we are playing in their half, then we have to play and press."

He continued: "There is more than one method, one is pressing and another is closing down spaces. Some players will have to press hard, and others will have to close down spaces. And the idea that some players defend while others just wait for the ball does not work. Everyone's response has always been excellent, and there are no problems whatsoever."

Reflecting on watching Real Madrid from afar over the past years, he said: "I am not the type to dwell on the past or feel nostalgic. I left Portugal 20 years ago, and I only returned to it for a few months last year."

He added: "I do not have much to miss, and I do not think about what I leave behind. Every title with Real Madrid used to come accompanied by a call from the president, and I always used to answer: no, it is not about me. I am pleased that my work had a positive impact, but the titles belong to Carlo, Zidane, the players and the fans. Always with joy."