"Talk is easy, action is harder": Mourinho sends a strong message to Real Madrid's stars and warns against frustration

Portugal's José Mourinho, the manager of Real Madrid, addressed several issues concerning his side at the press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with Espanyol. The two sides meet on Saturday at the Stage Front stadium in the second round of the Spanish league for the 2026-2027 season.
Espanyol go into the match in high spirits. They opened the new campaign with a big win over Levante by three goals to nil, banking their first three points and keeping a clean sheet in the process. The Catalan side will look to make the most of home advantage and the backing of their fans to continue their strong start.
Real Madrid, by contrast, play their first official away match in the Spanish league this season. Their opening-round clash against Real Sociedad was postponed under an exceptional measure that handed the clubs most affected by the 2026 World Cup an extra period to recover and prepare.
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