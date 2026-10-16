'Talent is not lacking, but...' - Rafa Benitez analyses the tactical issues plaguing Italian football

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Benitez rejected the idea that Italy lack quality players, despite acknowledging the broader crisis. "It is struggling, as shown by the three World Cups Italy have missed, but there are different issues to address," Benitez explained. He believes the structural problems lie within clubs and youth systems, rather than an absence of elite players.

"On the one hand, there are the clubs, their decisions and investments. On the other hand, there are the national team, the youth system, and the available talent, which I don’t believe is lacking," he stated.