Tacchinardi on Bernardo Silva joining Juventus: "He’s a top-class player. Spalletti only insists on signings like this"

Juventus are serious about trying to bring Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva – whose contract with Manchester City is due to expire – to Turin on a free transfer. Talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes, are continuing despite the high financial demands he is rightly putting on the table.





Looking beyond the financial aspect, however, there are those analysing the impact such a player could have on the Juventus world. Among them is former midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi who, writing in Il Bianconero, not only endorses this possibility – “He’s a top-class player” – but hopes that all signings next season will be of the same calibre.



