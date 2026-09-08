Taarabt added: "I just want to say thank you to every team I played for, every manager, every team-mate, every member of staff and, of course, every fan who showed me affection along the way. To all the teams I had the honour of representing, from Lens to Sharjah (his last club, in the United Arab Emirates, ed.), thank you for being part of my story".





He ended with: "Representing Morocco will always have a special place in my heart. There were good moments, difficult moments, mistakes, fantastic nights… everything. But this was my journey and I would not change it for anything in the world". For the Morocco national team, Taarabt made 30 appearances and scored 4 goals.



