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G. Donis
Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
Greece
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait

What awaits Saudi Arabia's men?

Georgios Donis didn't just throw together a list of names for the Arabian Gulf Cup. His Saudi Arabia squad offered clues about the ideas the Greek coach wants to test in the coming period, especially with the Saudi-hosted AFC Asian Cup drawing near.

Some selections picked themselves off the back of standout club form. But there were clear signs of Donis banking on the flanks, whether through the sheer number of players who can fill those positions or the recall of names left out of the national team's last squad.

Experience and youth sat side by side in more than one position. That balance hands Donis room to try new faces without ditching his internationally seasoned players, in a tournament that could double as a genuine dress rehearsal for the continental showpiece.

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  • Al Hilal v Al Gharafa - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

    Mahrez: a new weapon from Al-Hilal

    Mohamed Mahzari stood out among the fresh faces on Saudi Arabia's squad list. A recent addition to Al-Hilal under Simone Inzaghi, he earned his call-up for the Gulf Cup after catching the eye across the first seven rounds of the Roshn League.

    His selection owes much to his form at club level. The right-back has announced himself in the opening weeks of the season, and that has pushed him into the national team's plans at a crucial moment.

    Praise and predictions now follow the Al-Hilal man, with many backing him to shine for Saudi Arabia. The tournament hands him a platform to prove himself on the international stage and to show his displays at Al-Hilal were more than just a bright start.

    Donis gains a new option on the right flank too, an area crying out for stability before the Asian Cup. The Gulf Cup looks the perfect chance to test Mahzari and hand him important minutes under the pressure of international football.

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  • Diriyah vs Al Qadsiah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The abundance of wingers: Denis reveals his cards

    The most striking feature of Saudi Arabia's squad is the sheer number of players who can operate on the wings, and it says plenty about the ideas running through Donis's mind. Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Sultan Mandash, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Hammam Al-Hammami and Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat all offer him that flexibility.

    Such variety hands the coach more than one way to reshape his team mid-match. He can lean on speed in transition, exploit the space down both flanks, or simply switch players' positions to suit the opponent.

    Read also: Photo: Did Al Ain deliberately mock Cristiano Ronaldo?

    The wings could prove an important weapon in a short tournament like the Gulf Cup. Teams often sit deep and pack their defence, so the ability to stretch the pitch and win one-on-one duels becomes decisive when it comes to breaking them down.

    All those options do leave Donis with a task, though: picking the players who are sharpest and best integrated. It hands him a valuable chance to learn more about what his squad can do before he settles on the group he will trust at the Asian Cup.

  • Abu Al-Shamat and Hawsawi: a fresh opportunity after absence

    The inclusion of Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Zakaria Hawsawi carries another story within the squad. The pair were left out of the national team's list at the World Cup despite the impressive levels they had shown, a decision that had fans questioning the reasons for their exclusion at the time.

    Back in the national team's plans, the pair now have a fresh chance to feature and prove they belong in the coming stage. The Gulf Cup could be an ideal platform for them to deliver strong performances and reclaim their standing with the coaching staff.

    Donis, with this selection, hands the players a new opportunity rather than simply relying on what they have offered with their clubs. That makes the tournament a practical test of each man's ability to translate his domestic level into an effective contribution with the national team.

    Convincing the coaching staff to keep them in the plans up to the Asian Cup is the wider aim for the pair. The continental tournament will demand a squad built from the most ready players, capable of handling the pressure of major competitions.

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  • Al Shabab v Al Riyadh: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield experience and a defensive blend: Deniz's recipe

    In midfield, Renard looks to lean on experience while making room for youth. Mohamed Kanno and Nasser Al-Dawsari line up alongside Musab Al-Juwayr, a mix that blends know-how and vitality in an area crying out for balance.

    Kanno and Al-Dawsari bring a degree of experience to international assignments, while Al-Juwayr offers a young option who can only benefit from rubbing shoulders with this group. The current phase is not just about the tournament's results. It is about building a national team capable of competing in the challenges to come.

    The defensive line carries a similar blend of experience and youth. Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti and Hassan Madesh sit alongside the young duo of Jihad Zikri and Rayan Hamed, a variety that hands Renard more than one option for dealing with matches.

    Look at the shape of the whole squad and the picture becomes clear. Renard is not simply chasing names ready for the tournament. He wants a balanced group that combines experience, youth, pace on the flanks and multiple options across the pitch, which makes the Gulf Cup an important stage to test his ideas before the Asian date.

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