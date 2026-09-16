Georgios Donis didn't just throw together a list of names for the Arabian Gulf Cup. His Saudi Arabia squad offered clues about the ideas the Greek coach wants to test in the coming period, especially with the Saudi-hosted AFC Asian Cup drawing near.

Some selections picked themselves off the back of standout club form. But there were clear signs of Donis banking on the flanks, whether through the sheer number of players who can fill those positions or the recall of names left out of the national team's last squad.

Experience and youth sat side by side in more than one position. That balance hands Donis room to try new faces without ditching his internationally seasoned players, in a tournament that could double as a genuine dress rehearsal for the continental showpiece.