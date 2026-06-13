Getty Images Sport
Two suspects detained after Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham's boots stolen from England team ahead of World Cup
Suspects detained after audacious equipment heist
The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has confirmed that an investigation is underway after a vehicle transporting England's gear was targeted. The theft occurred while items were being moved to the Three Lions' tournament base, leading to a swift police response in the local area.
Regarding the incident, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department told Sky Sports News: “We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation.”
- Getty Images Sport
Kane and Bellingham boots among missing items
The scale of the robbery has caused significant concern within the England camp, specifically regarding the personal gear of the team's marquee players. Reports indicate that custom football boots belonging to captain Harry Kane and Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham were among the items snatched by the thieves.
Losing such specific equipment is a major blow, as modern boots are often highly personalised for comfort and performance. Beyond the footwear, the thieves reportedly made off with a significant volume of match balls and essential training gear, leaving the backroom staff scrambling for replacements in Kansas City.
Logistical nightmare for Thomas Tuchel
The theft took place during the transition from England's pre-tournament training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, to their official base at Swope Soccer Village. The missing equipment was only discovered when staff members began the process of unloading the vehicle on Friday evening.
The haul included tactical and analysis tools, massage tables, and other vital supplies required for elite-level recovery. In a staggering detail that highlights the extent of the loss, some reports have claimed the squad was left with just a single official football following the security breach.
- Getty Images Sport
Race against time before Croatia opener
With England’s opening campaign looming, the Three Lions find themselves in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, and will kick off their World Cup tournament against Croatia on June 17. The focus has now shifted to whether the lost items can be replaced in time; while kit sponsors often have contingencies, the specific customisations required for players like Kane and Bellingham mean that direct replacements are not always readily available on short notice.
This crisis adds to a growing list of controversies plaguing the tournament, ranging from visa and entry denials - such as Somali referee Omar Artan being barred from entering the US, and Canada's Thomas Partey facing entry issues into Canada - to serious security and environmental alarms. A recent shooting incident in Kansas City near the Argentina national team's hotel has heightened security anxieties, while teams face bizarre environmental hazards; Switzerland's training camp map in San Diego officially warned of an adjacent 'rattlesnake zone,' and Portugal's squad had to contend with reports of three large alligators spotted near their training base in Florida.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
1455 Votes