Uncertainty surrounds the future of Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, with reports linking the Morocco international with a departure in the current summer window.

One of the finest Arab goalkeepers the game has seen, Bounou has written his name in letters of gold with the "leader of Asia" since arriving in the summer of 2023. Yet the Blues have stunned everyone by weighing up an exit for the "Atlas Lion".

The reason is squad registration. Al-Hilal want to free up Bounou's place on the domestic list to sign another foreign player in the final third, using the Moroccan in the AFC Champions League Elite only. That has pushed Bounou to ask for a move, unwilling to settle for the role of second choice.



