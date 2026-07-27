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Surprise: what is the truth about Yassine Bounou joining Al-Nassr?

Y. Bounou
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Morocco's octopus

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, with reports linking the Morocco international with a departure in the current summer window.

One of the finest Arab goalkeepers the game has seen, Bounou has written his name in letters of gold with the "leader of Asia" since arriving in the summer of 2023. Yet the Blues have stunned everyone by weighing up an exit for the "Atlas Lion".

The reason is squad registration. Al-Hilal want to free up Bounou's place on the domestic list to sign another foreign player in the final third, using the Moroccan in the AFC Champions League Elite only. That has pushed Bounou to ask for a move, unwilling to settle for the role of second choice.


  • France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The truth about Bono's negotiations with Al-Nassr

    Several reports have surfaced across social media over the past few hours. Some Al-Nassr fans have created graphics of the Moroccan goalkeeper wearing the "yellow of the Saudi capital" shirt, sparking plenty of controversy.

    Talk that Bono had already opened negotiations with Al-Nassr soon followed. The truth is that these are merely speculations with no basis in fact, especially as the Morocco international remains tied to a contract with "the Boss".


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  • France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Will Bono leave Al-Hilal?

    The full picture has not yet emerged. Simone Inzaghi, the Italian coach, is open to registering Bono on the Asian list, but the Moroccan goalkeeper's own wishes stand in his way.

    The club's management, meanwhile, want to avoid any flare-up and to use every tool that can push Al Hilal towards winning every title.

    Read also: Dead end and conditions: will Al Hilal give in to Benzema's demands?

    For now, they are trying to convince Bono to feature only in Asia for the good of the team, leaning on Mohammed Al-Owais in the domestic competitions.

    Should Bono keep refusing, the whole affair could end with the Morocco legend leaving Al Hilal in the current transfer window.


  • What did Bono offer with Al-Hilal?

    Bono joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, arriving from Spain's Sevilla for 21 million euros, and went on to feature in 128 matches across the various domestic and continental competitions.

    The Moroccan kept 51 clean sheets, conceded 116 goals and helped the club to five domestic titles.

    Those trophies break down as one Roshn Pro League, two King's Cups and two domestic Super Cups.


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